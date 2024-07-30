Himachal Pradesh has launched a statewide online family registration system, marking a significant shift from the traditional manual process. The initiative was inaugurated by Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh at a two-day state-level workshop at the Himachal Pradesh Public Administration Institute in Fairlawn, Mashobra.

Historically, names in the Panchayat family registers have been recorded manually since the formation of the Panchayat system. Although the online registration process had been initiated some time ago, it was officially implemented across all Panchayats on Monday.

Minister Singh also launched several digital initiatives during the workshop, including the Online Family Register Module, Online Proceeding Register Mobile Application, and a Learning Management System. These tools aim to streamline administrative processes and enhance efficiency within the Panchayati Raj Department.

“With the implementation of these digital tools, the process of manual registration in the Panchayati Raj Department has been completely halted,” said Singh. “Now, similar to the procedures in the Revenue Department, entering names, deleting names, and making corrections in the family register will be conducted entirely online. Residents will need to upload their documents digitally.”

Departmental Secretary Priyatu Mandal provided a comprehensive overview of both centrally and state-funded schemes during the event, emphasizing the benefits of the new online systems. This transition to a fully online system is expected to bring greater transparency, reduce administrative burdens, and facilitate easier access for residents across the state.