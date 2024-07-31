Shimla – The Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change has granted FCA Stage-II clearance for the use of approximately 85 bighas of land for the 450 MW Shongtong Karchham Hydro Electric Project in Kinnaur district. This clearance, which had been pending since 2018, is a crucial step for the construction of the project.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced, “The persistent efforts of the state government have played a crucial role in achieving this milestone. This land was needed for the construction of the barrage, essential for completing the project. The FCA clearance had been pending with the Union Ministry for a long time, but the state government diligently worked to secure the necessary approval from the Centre.”

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Stage-I clearance was initially granted by the Union Ministry on March 19, 2024. Following this, the state government submitted a compliance report addressing the conditions stipulated for the in-principle approval and subsequently requested the Centre for final approval.

“The construction work of the 450 MW Shongtong Karchham Hydro Electric Project, which was awarded in 2012, is expected to be completed by November 2026. In preparation for the commencement of power generation, a transmission line is also being laid. The tender process for this transmission line has been initiated to ensure its timely completion and to avoid financial losses to the state,” said the Chief Minister.

This significant development marks a step forward in the state’s efforts to enhance its power generation capacity and infrastructure. The project is expected to play a key role in meeting the region’s growing energy demands, contributing to economic growth, and providing a reliable renewable energy source.

The approval comes as a major relief to the state government and the residents of Kinnaur, who have been eagerly awaiting the project’s completion. With the necessary clearances now in place, the state can focus on accelerating the construction and ensuring the timely implementation of the project.