Shimla – In a startling case of forgery and fraud, a Shimla woman has fallen victim to a Rs 25 lakh loan scam. The victim, Mehak, a resident of Dhali, discovered the fraudulent activity and complained to the Chhota Shimla police station. The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.

According to the police, Mehak learned of the fraud when she reviewed the statement of a bank account opened at the Bank of Bikaner Panthaghati in her name. The statement shockingly revealed that a loan of Rs 25 lakh had been taken out without her knowledge. Moreover, on the same day, the loan was issued, Rs 11 lakh was deposited into the account and then immediately withdrawn.

In her complaint, Mehak asserted that she had never opened an account at the Bank of Bikaner Panthaghati Branch. She alleges that an unknown individual opened the account using her name, forging her signature, and submitting copies of her Aadhar card and PAN card to the bank.

The police have registered a case and started an investigation. Police are working to identify the fraudster and determine how they managed to obtain and misuse Mehak’s personal documents to carry out the fraud.

This incident underscores the escalating issue of identity theft and financial fraud. It serves as a stark reminder for individuals to remain vigilant about their personal information and regularly monitor their bank statements for any suspicious activity.