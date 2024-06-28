Solan — Shoolini Institute of Life Sciences & Business Management (SILB), Solan, has entered a collaboration with the Himalayan Forest Research Institute (HFRI), Shimla, under the Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education (ICFRE). This Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) highlights a shared commitment to environmental conservation, biotechnology, and health and wellness, aiming to foster a sustainable and prosperous future for the region.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Sandeep Sharma, Director in-charge of HFRI, and Dr. Shalini Sharma, Director of SILB. This agreement establishes a robust framework for collaboration between HFRI and SILB, focusing on several key areas:

Joint Research Projects: The partnership will facilitate the exchange of scientific knowledge and collaborative research initiatives to address critical environmental and scientific challenges. Development of Innovative Solutions: Both institutions will work on pioneering sustainable practices and technologies to mitigate the impact of climate change. Skill Development Programmes: The MoU includes comprehensive training programmes aimed at preparing a highly skilled workforce for the region’s industries. Promotion of Biotechnology and Life Sciences Industries: The collaboration seeks to enhance the growth of these sectors through academic and practical advancements.

By combining their expertise, HFRI and SILB are committed to efficiently overcoming procedural and bureaucratic hurdles to achieve their shared goals. This partnership promises significant contributions to societal progress and economic development in the Northwest Himalayan Region.

HFRI, a premier forestry research institute under the ICFRE, specializes in biodiversity assessment, insect-pest management, agroforestry practices, and eco-restoration across Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.