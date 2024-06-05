Tunnel to Connect Chhota Shimla to IGMC; Rs. 100 Crore Released for Shimla Tunnel Project, Tender Process to Start Soon

Shimla – In a bid to alleviate the persistent traffic congestion in Shimla, the government has announced the construction of an 890-meter double-lane tunnel. This tunnel will stretch from Nav-Bahar near the Petrol Pump to Circular Road near Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), passing beneath Jakhu Hill. The project, with a budget of Rs. 295 crore, aims to streamline vehicular movement and ease the daily commute for residents and tourists alike.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who chaired the Public Works Department (PWD) meeting today, confirmed that Rs. 100 crore has already been released for the tunnel, with the tender process set to begin by the end of the month. This initiative is part of the government’s broader efforts to enhance the city’s infrastructure and address longstanding traffic issues.

To complement the tunnel project, the government has also allocated Rs. 122 crore for the widening and strengthening of the circular road. This move is expected to further improve traffic flow and reduce congestion on the city’s main arteries. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of removing all bottlenecks on the circular road to ensure smooth vehicular movement, with land acquisition for this purpose starting within a week.

Additionally, the government plans to bolster Shimla’s parking infrastructure by creating facilities to accommodate an extra 3,000 vehicles. This expansion aims to mitigate parking woes, which are a significant contributor to the city’s traffic problems.

In a related development, the state is also set to eliminate the unsightly hanging wires across Shimla. A project to construct underground ducts for electricity, cable, and optical fiber has been initiated with an initial investment of Rs. 23 crore. The first phase will focus on the city’s central areas, including Mall Road, Lower Bazar, and Middle Bazar. The Chief Minister has instructed the PWD to maintain high-quality standards across all these projects.

The successful implementation of these projects promises a significant transformation in Shimla’s urban landscape, making the ‘Queen of Hills’ more accessible and tourist-friendly.