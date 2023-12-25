Shimla – In a dazzling display of culture and festivity, the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, inaugurated the much-anticipated ‘Shimla Winter Carnival’ at the iconic Ridge. The event commenced with a grand opening ceremony that left the audience spellbound.

The highlight of the evening was a spectacular cultural parade that weaved through the historic Ridge, showcasing the rich heritage and vibrant traditions of Shimla. A procession of colours, music, and traditional performances set the stage for an unforgettable winter celebration.

Adding a touch of grace and talent to the carnival, a group of 450 women took center stage, presenting a mesmerizing performance of ‘Mahanati.’ The graceful and synchronized act not only captivated the audience but also underscored the incredible talent within self-help groups and Anganwadi workers.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Sukhu emphasized the historical significance of the Winter Carnival for Shimla, expressing his optimism about its potential to boost tourism in the state. He acknowledged the recent challenges faced by the tourism sector due to adverse weather conditions but lauded the resilience and efforts of his cabinet colleagues and various departments in ensuring a swift recovery.

The Chief Minister revealed encouraging statistics, noting a significant influx of 30 thousand tourist vehicles in the past few days—a clear indicator of the positive trajectory in the state’s tourism industry. He reiterated the government’s commitment to promoting tourism by announcing a substantial budget allocation of Rs. 3 thousand crore, a substantial increase from the previous Rs. 50 crore.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming support received from citizens, children, and tourists during the recovery phase, Chief Minister Sukhu extended heartfelt thanks to all those involved in the efforts. To further enhance the visitor experience, he announced a special provision allowing all restaurants, dhabas, and food shops in the state to remain open 24 hours a day from 20th December 2023 to 5th January 2024.

As the Shimla Winter Carnival unfolds, the city is poised to become a hub of cultural and entertainment activities. The inauguration marked a resounding start to the festivities, reinforcing Shimla’s position as a premier tourist destination and promising a winter carnival to remember. The celebration is set to continue until the 5th of January, offering locals and tourists alike a unique blend of tradition, entertainment, and joy.