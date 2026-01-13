The Himachal Pradesh Transport Department’s flying squad has penalised 27 Volvo buses in a single day for multiple violations, imposing fines amounting to around Rs 4.75 lakh. The action was taken for operating without valid permits, evasion of state taxes and failure to maintain passenger lists, among other irregularities.

The enforcement drive was carried out in Una and Hamirpur districts, which fall under the Dharamshala division. The operation was conducted by the flying squad of the Kangra–Dharamshala division of the Transport Department.

Officials said the flying squad regularly monitors violations across four districts—Kangra, Chamba, Una and Hamirpur—and takes action against vehicles found flouting transport rules. An official said challans were issued to 27 Volvo buses during the drive. He added that fines ranging between Rs 4.60 lakh and Rs 4.64 lakh were collected from the violators.

The Transport Department has made it clear that enforcement against rule violations will continue, particularly against commercial passenger vehicles operating without proper documentation and statutory compliance.