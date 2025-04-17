Chief Secretary’s office evacuated, central agencies and police begin probe

Shimla – After a recent bomb threat to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Mandi, the Himachal Pradesh Secretariat has also come under the scanner following a similar threat email targeting the Chief Secretary’s office. The message claimed that the Secretariat would be blown up using RDX explosives and specified 11:30 am as the time of the attack.

Following the threat, the entire Secretariat premises were searched overnight. The Chief Secretary’s office was evacuated as a precaution, and bomb detection teams conducted a thorough check. However, no suspicious item was found during the operation.

Police officials confirmed that the language and tone of the email bore a striking resemblance to the earlier bomb threat sent to the Deputy Commissioner’s Office in Mandi. The email also referenced a recent incident in Tamil Nadu, adding to its seriousness.

Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena said, “We have spoken to the Director General of Police and central agencies. All efforts are underway to trace the source of the email. Every possible security arrangement is in place to deal with any situation.”

Central intelligence agencies and state police’s cyber cell have launched an investigation to trace the origin of the threatening message. Security has been further tightened in and around the Secretariat and other government establishments.

This is the second bomb threat targeting key government offices in Himachal Pradesh in less than a week. With similarities in both emails, authorities suspect a common source or coordinated attempt to create panic.