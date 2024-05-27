Chamba – Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi announced her party’s commitment to repealing the Agniveer Yojana, highlighting its role in exacerbating youth unemployment. Campaigning for Congress candidate Anand Sharma in the Kangra Lok Sabha constituency, Gandhi criticized the scheme for leaving youth jobless after four years without pensions or adequate support.

Gandhi also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration of prioritizing billionaire friends over public welfare, citing the write-off of Rs 16 lakh crore in loans for industrialists. She criticized Modi for neglecting Himachal Pradesh during disasters and allowing industrialists to manipulate apple prices, harming local growers.

She outlined the Congress party’s plans, including monthly financial support for women, filling 30 lakh vacant government positions with 50% reserved for women, doubling honorariums for Anganwadi and Asha workers, and providing a legal guarantee of minimum support price for farmers. Gandhi also promised to abolish GST on agricultural equipment and offer free health insurance worth Rs 25 lakh nationwide.

Gandhi contrasted the BJP’s “double engine” rhetoric with her vision of “double service” governance focused on public welfare. She urged voters to support Congress for a government that truly serves the people, accusing the BJP of becoming the richest party through donations and misuse of government agencies.