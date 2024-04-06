In a heart-wrenching incident, a three-year-old girl lost her life after being struck by a government vehicle in Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh. Identified as Nancy, the daughter of Nagendra, a migrant laborer hailing from Jharkhand, she was only child of her parents.

The devastating event unfolded in Banmore ward under the jurisdiction of the Chhota Shimla police station on Friday afternoon. Reports suggest that at the time of the incident, Nagendra was engaged in construction work along with fellow laborers. Tragically, he had his daughter sleeping on the roadside while he labored nearby.

The fatal accident occurred around 12:30 PM when a government vehicle, registered under the name of the Registrar General of Himachal Pradesh High Court, traversed the restricted road between Shilli Chowk and Raj Bhavan. The vehicle runs over the unsuspecting child near a private hotel, resulting in severe injuries.

Despite immediate efforts to rush Nancy to the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) for treatment, she succumbed to her injuries during the medical intervention.

The driver of the government vehicle has been detained by the police for interrogation as part of the ongoing investigation. Preliminary findings indicate that the case is being treated as a matter of negligence, with the Chhota Shimla police station registering a case against the driver.