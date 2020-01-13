Agriculture University Palampur cautions Fake Recruitment scam

Palampur: HP Agriculture University Palampur has cautioned the general public against fake recruitment scam in the name of the university.

The University, in its official statement, revealed that the University administration has come to know that some fake appointment letters have been issued for the post of clerk to some gullible people in Sirmaur district.

The Premier Agriculture University has advised such affected persons to approach the police so that culprits are brought to book.

The University clarified that all university recruitments are done by adopting proper procedures by the Registrar office and no individual or agency has been authorized for the recruitment of staff.

A few days back Vice-Chancellor Prof A.K Sarial, in a press conference, had announced to recruit 90 Junior Office Assistants and 40 security staff, besides thirty-five other posts of non-teaching employees like field assistants, stenographers, etc will also be filled up.