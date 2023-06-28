An uninhabited five-storey house located in Kumarhatti, along the Kalka-Shimla National Highway, has tragically collapsed, causing significant damage to the property. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities have been reported as a result of the incident.

According to the landlord, the collapse of the house can be attributed to faulty construction, specifically pointing fingers at the Fourlane manufacturing company. The landlord alleges that due to the faulty construction of the fore-lane, water had been seeping into the building for an extended period of time. Despite informing the construction company about the issue, no corrective measures were taken, exacerbating the situation.

Additionally, the house had been facing damage due to water leakage from a pipe belonging to the Jal Shakti Department. These combined factors had raised concerns about the property’s stability, creating a cloud of uncertainty over its future. Unfortunately, those fears became a reality as the house collapsed, resulting in the further destruction of the belongings stored inside.

While no injuries were reported in this particular incident, it underscores the potential risks associated with compromised construction and highlights the need for stringent quality control and regular inspections to ensure the safety of structures.