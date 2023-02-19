It’s a common responsibility to protect and conserve the rich traditions and culture of the Devbhoomi: CM Sukhvinder Singh

Mandi: International Shivratri Mahotsav Mandi began on Sunday with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh formally announcing the opening of the Mahotsav at the historic Paddal ground of Mandi town.

The Chief Minister paid obeisance at the principal deity Raj Madhav Rai, and participated in the traditional ‘Shahi Jaleb,’ Shobha Yatra which started at Shri Raj Madhav Rai temple and culminated at the Paddal ground. Thousands of devotees participated in the procession.

Over 200 deities participated in the Shahi Jaleb.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh said that Shivratri Mahotsav Mandi has cherished high traditions which depict prosperity, brotherhood and love.

“Fairs and festivals are the rich repositories of our diverse culture and tradition and Mandi Shivratri is unique in itself and known for its colourful tradition throughout the country as even in modern times, the ancient traditions are being practised during Shivratri Mahotsav,” CM said.

The Chief Minister gave a clarion call to conserve the rich tradition and culture of the Devbhoomi. He said

“It’s a common responsibility to protect and conserve the rich traditions and culture of the Devbhoomi so that coming generations could be proud of it.”

Mandi MP and state Congress President Pratibha Singh also congratulated the people on the auspicious occasion of Shivratri.