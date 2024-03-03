In a significant move towards ensuring the sustained success of India’s polio eradication efforts, Health & Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil officially launched a polio vaccination drive on the occasion of Polio Day. The minister marked the initiative by personally administering polio drops to children, commending the tireless efforts of medical staff nationwide for their pivotal role in making India polio-free.

Highlighting the scale of the vaccination campaign, Dr. Shandil disclosed that 5,90,600 children in Himachal Pradesh would receive polio drops. A network of 5,870 centers, managed by a total of 10,963 teams, has been established to facilitate the seamless administration of the vaccine.

While acknowledging India’s certification as a polio-free nation in 2014, Dr. Shandil emphasized the continued importance of vaccination due to the presence of polio in neighbouring countries and the potential risk of its resurgence. He underlined the government’s commitment to ensuring accessibility, stating that vaccination centers have been set up throughout the state, including unconventional locations like bus stands, district barriers, transit routes, and other public gathering places.

To address any gaps in coverage, the Health Minister announced the commencement of door-to-door campaigns to reach children who may be left out of the centralized vaccination drive. This inclusive approach aims to maximize the reach of the polio drops and maintain a robust defense against the infectious disease.

However, considering the extreme weather conditions, the polio vaccination drive will exclude Lahaul & Spiti and Kinnaur districts, as well as Pangi in Chamba district. Dr. Shandil clarified that due to the harsh cold and the forecast of snowfall in these areas, the administration of polio drops is scheduled for April 7, 2024.