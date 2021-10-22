Shimla: Apoorv Devgan Member Secretary HP State Pollution Control Board, Shimla, will hold the charge of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kinnaur, as the incumbent DC Abid Hussain Sadiq will proceed on earned leave from 25 October till 12 November.

During the period Harikesh Meena, Director, Energy Himachal shall hold the charge of the post of Member Secretary HP State Pollution Control Board.

A notification in this regard was issued on Thursday.

Meanwhile, on the recommendation of the screening committee Er. Archana Thakur has been promoted to the post of Engineer-in-Chief Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department.