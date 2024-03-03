Shimla – In a groundbreaking move towards modernizing urban governance, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu declared today the initiation of a state-wide e-governance services program across all 60 Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) in the state of Himachal Pradesh. The transformative project, named Urban Platform for Delivery of Online Governance (UPYOG), aims to redefine the citizen experience of public services through a comprehensive, integrated Service Delivery Infrastructure.

Under the ambit of the National Urban Digital Mission (NUDM), the state government has entered into a tripartite agreement with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and the National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) to implement the UPYOG platform. This digital initiative is poised to digitize and revamp urban services by offering a unified portal for citizens throughout the state.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu outlined the benefits citizens and Urban Local Bodies can expect from the UPYOG platform. Citizens will enjoy simplified access to urban services, automated status updates, and enhanced collaboration with city officials. Simultaneously, Urban Local Bodies can anticipate increased productivity, streamlined time-bound service delivery, augmented revenue generation, and data-driven performance management.

The UPYOG platform aligns with the state government’s commitment to transparency, efficiency, and coordination in urban governance through technology integration. The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of leveraging technology across departments to enhance service delivery to citizens, stating, “The state government remains steadfast committed to leveraging technology across departments to deliver improved services to its citizens.”

As part of the implementation plan, the State Project Monitoring Unit (SPMU) will be established at the state level to oversee the UPYOG platform. The initiative also includes the use of a Drone-based Geographical Information System (GIS) for Property Mapping & Survey in ULBs and Door-to-Door Parivar Survey for generating Parivar Register in Urban Local Bodies.

UPYOG, described as a micro-service-based digital infrastructure, offers locally relevant online solutions for all ULBs. This approach aims to enhance citizen access to urban services and streamline administrative processes at the grassroots level.

“The implementation of e-governance services is poised to bring about a significant transformation in the lives of citizens across all Urban Local Bodies in the state, making municipal administration simpler, more responsive, transparent, and permeable,” remarked the Chief Minister, underlining the monumental impact of this initiative on the lives of citizens and the efficiency of urban governance. The rollout of UPYOG is anticipated to commence soon, marking a new era in digital governance in the state.