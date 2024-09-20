Plan aims to reduce forest fires and create rural employment opportunities

Shimla — In a novel initiative to combat forest fires and generate employment, the Himachal Pradesh State Forest Corporation has announced plans to purchase pine leaves from local residents at a rate of Rs 9 per kilogram. The collected leaves will be used to produce fuel, with a small factory being set up in Hamirpur as part of a pilot project costing Rs 1 crore.

The project aims to address the recurring issue of forest fires in the state, particularly in pine forests, which are highly susceptible to fires due to the flammable nature of pine leaves. Every year, forest fires destroy forest wealth worth thousands of crores, especially during the summer season. By collecting pine leaves for fuel production, the government hopes to reduce the risk of forest fires and minimize environmental damage.

The Hamirpur facility will produce fuel bricks made from pine leaves, which can replace coal in tandoors and other heating systems. This proposal will soon be presented at the Board of Directors (BOD) meeting of the Forest Corporation for approval. If the pilot project proves successful, the Corporation plans to expand the initiative by establishing a larger industry in the state.

Vice President of the Himachal Pradesh Forest Corporation, Kehar Singh Khachi, highlighted that purchase centers will be set up in various locations to facilitate the collection of pine leaves from residents. In addition to the Rs 9 per kilogram purchase price, local collectors will receive daily wages similar to those provided under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), creating employment opportunities in rural areas.

“This initiative will not only help prevent forest fires but will also offer a source of income for the unemployed, employing their doorsteps,” said Khachi.

Before launching the project, Forest Corporation officials visited a factory in Ludhiana that produces fuel bricks from stubble, gaining insights into the process. The Hamirpur factory will adopt a similar model, using pine leaves to produce eco-friendly fuel bricks. If the pilot project is a success, it could pave the way for larger-scale production, transforming a fire hazard into a valuable resource.

By reducing the accumulation of flammable pine leaves, the project also promises to significantly mitigate the impact of forest fires in the region. The state government sees this initiative as a crucial step toward forest conservation, rural development, and sustainable energy production.