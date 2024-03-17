56.38 Lakh Voters, 7,990 Polling Booths, Election Commission Gears Up for June 1 Election Day

Himachal Pradesh is gearing up for a significant electoral event as over 56.38 lakh voters prepare to participate in the Lok Sabha elections for four seats and Assembly byelections for six segments. The Chief Electoral Officer, Maneesh Garg, emphasized the Commission’s commitment to ensuring free, fair, and peaceful elections across the state.

Among the diverse electorate, there are over 1.3 lakh first-time voters, marking a significant moment for youth engagement in the democratic process. Additionally, the demographic makeup includes 28,79,200 men, 27,59,187 women, and 35 third-gender individuals.

In terms of accessibility, Himachal boasts 7,990 polling stations equipped with an equal number of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Notably, there are specific provisions for voters with disabilities, including the option to vote at home for those with over 40% disability. Furthermore, efforts are being made to ensure gender and youth representation in the management of polling stations.

As part of efforts to enhance voter turnout, 414 polling stations with historically low percentages are targeted for increased engagement initiatives. The Election Commission remains steadfast in its commitment to bridging the gap between voting percentages in Assembly and parliamentary elections.

With the model code of conduct in effect until June 4, and expenditure monitoring teams deployed to prevent malpractices, the stage is set for a democratic spectacle on June 1. Himachal Pradesh stands ready to uphold the principles of democracy, with millions of voters poised to make their voices heard in shaping the nation’s future.