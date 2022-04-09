Shimla: Seven persons including three managers and two Registrars have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the 250 crores scholarship scam.

Apart from Himachal Pradesh, CBI has also arrested these accused from Haryana and Chandigarh from their residences on Friday. The accused will be produced in the court in Shimla on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Rajneesh Bansal and Vikas Bansal who are working as Managers in Himalayan Group of Professional Institute, Kala Amb, district Sirmaur. CBI has also arrested Panna Lal, Registrar of the same institute and Shivendra Singh.

CBI has also arrested Institute of Technology and Future Trends, New Chandigarh Gulshan Sharma, Registrar, ICL Group of Colleges, Haryana Joginder Singh and Sanjeev Prabhakar of the same institute.

So far, as many as 28 out of 266 private institutions have been found involved in the scholarship scam. Out of these 28 institutes, CBI has completed the investigation of 11 institutes and has also filed the charge sheets.

The investigation against 17 institutions is still going on.

Recently, Himachal Pradesh High Court had directed the CBI to complete the pending investigation and file a charge sheet before the court.