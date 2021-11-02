Kangra: BJP has again failed to keep its house in order in the Fatehpur assembly constituency of Kangra district as Congress candidate Bhawani Singh Pathania has won the seat with a margin of 5,789 votes.

Bhawani has polled a record of 24,449 votes, while BJP’s Baldev Thakur polled 18,660. Former Minister Rajan Sushant received 12,927 votes while 389 electorates opted for the NOTA option.

Two other independent Pankaj Kumar Darshi and Dr. Ashok Kumar Somal received 375 and 295 votes respectively.

BJP has opted for the 2017 rebel Baldev Thakur by ignoring Kripal Parmar. Though BJP had succeeded Kripal not to contest the election, but the party has failed to regain the seat. Former BJP leader and former minister Rajan Sushant improved from the 2017 election and even received double of the votes he was polled in 2017.