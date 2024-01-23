Shimla – In a move to invigorate economic activity and empower local entrepreneurs, the Himachal Pradesh government has ushered in a new era of simplicity in business setup through the approval of mixed land use. The decision allows residents to transform their homes along roads into bustling commercial spaces, paving the way for shops, dhabas, and cafes.

This step by the state government comes as a response to the burgeoning demand from residents seeking approval to engage in business activities within their residential premises. The simplified process eliminates the need for a commercial map, streamlining the path for budding entrepreneurs and business enthusiasts.

Under the newly approved regulations, building owners are now permitted to utilize one side of the floor for commercial ventures without navigating through the complexities of additional formalities. The policy particularly targets buildings situated along National Highways, State Highways, and Major Districts (MDR), offering a unique opportunity for residents in these areas.

To implement the mixed land use policy, building owners are required to inform the Town and Country Planning Department, with the government ensuring a hassle-free process by levying nominal fees for the necessary permissions.

In addition to facilitating entrepreneurship, the government has also addressed concerns related to parking. The height of parking facilities along roads will be restricted to 8 feet in small plots, ensuring a harmonious blend of aesthetics and functionality in the transformed spaces.