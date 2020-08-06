Dharamshala: Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur asked legislatures and officers to ensure time bound completion of all the developmental projects so as to check price escalation, besides ensuring that people could harp the benefits of development.

Chief Minister, in a meeting of Ministers, MP, MLAs and district level officers of Kangra district at Dharamshala, today, asked to give special focus on implementation of Chief Minister’s announcements. He said

“Departments must ensure that all the announcements are implemented within the stipulated time period.”

CM advised concerned MLAs to ensure proper follow up, so that the announcements were implemented at the earliest.

He said that Kangra being biggest district of the State, the Government was laying special stress on development of this district. He said that although the Covid-19 pandemic has affected the pace of development in the State, but now the Government was striving hard to meet out the deadlines of various developmental projects.

Chief Minister said that work on all new roads and bridges announced by him should be taken in hand on priority so that they could be completed at the earliest. He said that projects under PMGSY, NABARD, CRF etc should be taken up on priority.