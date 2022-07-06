Kullu: One person has been killed while another one is missing after a car (HP 01K 5660) they were travelling in fell in Beas River near Manali, district Kullu.

The deceased has been identified as Aman, resident of Jogindernagar Tehsil, Mandi while the missing person has been identified as Keval Krishan, resident of Padhar, Mandi. The driver of the vehicle has been identified as Arun Bahadur, a resident of Swanipul village, Kullu. He swam out of the river and was later shifted to Regional Hospital, Kullu where he is undergoing treatment.

The incident took place on Wednesday around 1:30 pm when they were on their way to Manali from Hamirpur. When they reached Babeli, Arun Bahadur, who was driving the car lost control and it skidded into the river.

Police reached the spot as soon as it received the information and started a search and rescue operation along with

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel and local rafters. After a long search operation, dead body of Aman was recovered from Bhunter. The body has been taken for conducting postmortem.

The vehicle is stuck in between the river near the ITBP complex in Babeli which is being removed.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said that a rescue operation is going on.