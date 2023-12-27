In a move aimed at maximizing resource utilization and cutting down on public expenses, the State Government has directed six major government departments to relocate from rented accommodations to the vacant Tutikandi Parking Complex in Shimla. The decision, effective January 2024, involves departments such as Women and Child Development, H.P. Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Commission, State Taxes and Excise, H.P. State Food Commission, Directorate of Energy, and the Office of DGP H.P. Police HDQRS Emergency Response Support System.

The Tutikandi Parking Complex, which currently houses the Police Helpline office, will now accommodate a total of seven government departments, streamlining operations and reducing the financial burden on the state. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu emphasized the importance of optimal use of the long-vacant building, constructed with public funds.

“This decision not only puts to use the unutilized building but also saves more than Rs. 10 lakh per month, which is currently spent on renting accommodations for these government offices,” stated Sukhu. The move aligns with the government’s commitment to fiscal responsibility and resource mobilization to address financial challenges.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has already made modifications to the Tutikandi Parking Complex’s interior to cater to the specific needs of the relocated departments. The Public Works Department, responsible for the building’s transformation, has completed the necessary modifications, making the office space ready for immediate occupancy.

To facilitate a smooth transition, the GAD has instructed the six departments to apply for electricity and water connections in their names at the earliest. By repurposing the under-utilized Tutikandi Parking Complex, the present government aims to set an example of prudent financial management, signalling a commitment to making the most of public resources and infrastructure.