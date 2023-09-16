In a significant move aimed at bolstering small-scale enterprises and supporting skill-based workers, the Himachal Pradesh State Government has introduced the Mukhya Mantri Laghu Dukandar Kalyan Yojna (MMLDKY). This visionary scheme offers a substantial 50 percent interest subsidy on loans, providing a crucial lifeline to thousands of families operating small enterprises across the state.

The MMLDKY scheme is a comprehensive initiative designed to encompass small enterprises and skill-based workers such as cobblers, tailors, barbers, mobile repairing vendors, vegetable and fruit vendors, and more, who reside and conduct their businesses in rural areas. In its initial phase, the scheme targets the inclusion of 75,000 individuals falling in the age group of 18-55 years.

To ensure seamless implementation, the State Government has earmarked a substantial budget of Rs. 40 crore for the scheme. The entire loan approval process will be streamlined through an online application system, set to be developed by the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed the government’s commitment to empowering small entrepreneurs and uplifting the state’s economy. He highlighted the importance of providing vital support to those who often face hurdles in accessing financial resources, ultimately strengthening the state’s economy and improving the lives of underprivileged citizens.

The launch of the MMLDKY scheme represents a significant step forward in the state’s efforts to foster economic growth and inclusivity. It offers a beacon of hope to small-scale entrepreneurs and skilled workers, promising to pave the way for a brighter economic future in Himachal Pradesh.