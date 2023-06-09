Shimla – The Meteorological Center Shimla has issued a weather alert for the Shimla district, furcating of severe weather conditions in the coming days. Residents are advised to be prepared as heavy rainfall and hailstorm are forecasted, potentially causing disruptions and damage across the region.

The anticipated adverse weather conditions are expected to persist until June 12, particularly impacting the middle and high hills of Shimla district.

As a precautionary measure, a yellow alert for thunderstorms has been issued for June 12. This indicates the possibility of intense thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds and heavy downpours.

Furthermore, the forecast predicts that rainfall is probable in some areas leading up to June 12, while the plains and lower hill regions may experience relatively dry weather from June 9 to June 11.

The Meteorological Department’s warning comes in the wake of recent weather-related incidents that have already impacted the region. On Thursday, Shimla and Kullu districts experienced heavy rainfall, causing inconvenience and disruption to daily life. Hailstorms were also reported in several districts, further adding to the challenges faced by residents.

The hilly areas of Kyar, Kamah, Kalind, Sariun, Ghund, Bagain and Kotkhai’s Deogarh in Shimla district, as well as Bahr Seraj’s Palehi in Kullu district, witnessed hailstorms. Additionally, the high-altitude regions of Kullu and Lahaul districts reported avalanches.

The inclement weather has had a significant impact on the agriculture sector, particularly on apple crops. Farmers have incurred substantial losses as a result of the hailstorms and heavy rainfall, further exacerbating their existing challenges.