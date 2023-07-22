Amidst the recent deluge of heavy rainfall and its devastating impact on Himachal Pradesh, a different kind of storm is brewing within the state’s corridors of power. The Public Works Department (PWD) Minister, Vikramaditya Singh, has taken a firm stand against what he perceives as excessive liberties taken by certain bureaucrats, raising concerns over accountability and governance.

In a recent media interaction, Minister Vikramaditya Singh voiced his disapproval, stating, “I have the highest regard for the bureaucracy of the state. For a successful government, there has to be coordination between the elected government and the bureaucracy. However, such an approach of bureaucrats will not be tolerated.”

Though not naming anyone directly, he pointedly accused certain bureaucrats of tinkering with important proposals before they reach the central government in Delhi. “The proposals that are discussed and made here are changed before they reach Delhi,” he lamented, drawing attention to a critical issue that needs to be addressed promptly.

As an elected representative, Minister Singh expressed his determination to uphold the government’s autonomy and the voice of the people. “We are here because of the people of the state, who have elected us from our respective constituencies, and we have to raise the voice of the people,” he declared, making it clear that attempts to suppress their voices would not be tolerated.

Vowing to tackle the situation head-on, Minister Singh pledged to take up the matter with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. “If the bureaucrat thinks that he will try to suppress our voice, we are in no way going to be suppressed,” he affirmed, displaying his unwavering resolve to defend the rights of the elected government.

However, the storm goes beyond bureaucratic confrontations. The recent calamities have wreaked havoc on the state’s infrastructure, with the PWD suffering a staggering loss of around Rs 2000 crore. Roads, both under state PWD and National Highways, have faced extensive damage in different zones, adding to the colossal challenge that lies ahead.

In light of these damages, Minister Singh made a fervent appeal to the central government to generously assist the state in its recovery efforts. “The total loss suffered by PWD in the state is around Rs 2000 crore,” he disclosed, emphasizing the urgency of support from the center.

As the government seeks solutions to mitigate future losses, the Minister assured the public that the matter would be given serious consideration in the upcoming cabinet meeting. “The issue will also be discussed in the cabinet meeting that is scheduled to be held on 25 July to chalk out a future strategy,” he revealed, indicating the government’s commitment to finding effective solutions.