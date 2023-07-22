As the heavens open up and the monsoon rains drench the beautiful landscapes of Himachal Pradesh, the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC) comes bearing an umbrella of relief for travellers. In response to the heavy rainfall, HPTDC has introduced a 50% discount on hotel room rates in its properties.

The monsoon season, though enchanting with its lush greenery and revitalizing showers, can often pose challenges for tourists planning their visit to the region. Recognizing this, HPTDC has taken a proactive step to ease the concerns of potential visitors by making accommodations more affordable and accessible during this period.

The 50% discount, effective immediately and available until 15th September 2023. This move also aims to boost the occupancy rates in HPTDC’s hotels, supporting local businesses that rely heavily on tourism for their livelihood.

Nestled amidst the majestic mountains, HPTDC’s hotels have long been known for their cozy ambiance and warm hospitality. With this generous offer, tourists can now experience the best of Himachal Pradesh’s natural splendour while enjoying comfortable and affordable accommodations.