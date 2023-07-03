As the bustling apple season approaches in Shimla, the local police force has taken a proactive stance to safeguard the interests of apple growers and crack down on fraudulent practices. In a bid to ensure transparent transactions and eliminate forgery within the Apple industry, Shimla Police has made KYC verification mandatory for all commission agents from other states.

The apple season holds immense significance for Himachal Pradesh, contributing a staggering 50,000 crores to the state’s economy. Unfortunately, previous years have witnessed dishonest individuals taking advantage of this lucrative period by resorting to deceitful activities, including the use of counterfeit documents to purchase apples from unsuspecting orchardists. To combat these fraudulent practices head-on, Shimla Police has devised a comprehensive master plan, reinforcing strict controls and enhanced vigilance measures.

The cornerstone of this plan is the mandatory implementation of KYC verification. This rigorous process ensures thorough scrutiny of all individuals associated with the shipments, including drivers and accompanying personnel, by properly identifying and verifying their credentials. By meticulously verifying the identities and backgrounds of these individuals, the police aim to root out potential fraudsters, offering protection to orchardists and maintaining the integrity of the apple trade.

Furthermore, stringent inspections will be conducted on vehicle drivers before granting them entry, aiming to fortify the overall security and integrity of the Apple buying process. Through diligent scrutiny and ensuring adherence to regulations, the police are proactively preventing unauthorized activities and fraudulent transactions, providing a secure environment for all stakeholders involved.

To bolster their efforts, Shimla Police will establish police control rooms at strategic locations including Shoghi, Naina Balg, Giripul, Narkanda, Fedijpul, Balg, and Kaddu in Shimla. These control rooms, operational from the 15th of July, perfectly align with the onset of the apple season. This deployment of additional police forces underscores the commitment of law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order and protect the interests of both orchardists and buyers.

Highlighting the significance of remaining vigilant, SP Sanjeev Gandhi emphasized the need for apple growers to exercise caution to avoid falling prey to fraudulent practices. Through the implementation of KYC verification and rigorous inspections, the police aim to foster a transparent and trustworthy Apple trade environment.