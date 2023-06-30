The Himachal Drone Conclave, scheduled for July 4th and 5th, 2023, aims to unlock new frontiers in drone technology. The event will bring together industry leaders, experts, and stakeholders to explore the diverse applications of drones.

The inaugural session, presided over by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, will highlight the current state of drone technology in Himachal Pradesh. Panel discussions will cover career opportunities, law enforcement, disaster management, and forest conservation.

The conclave will also focus on drones in agriculture, horticulture, and forest management, showcasing their role in safe pesticide spraying, precision farming, and monitoring crops.

The second day will explore the critical role of drones in delivering medical supplies, facilitating logistics, and infrastructure management. Discussions will include healthcare services in remote areas, emergency response, and feasibility studies for construction projects.

The Himachal Drone Conclave offers a platform to showcase advancements and shape the future of drones, contributing to the progress and development of Himachal Pradesh and beyond.