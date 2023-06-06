The Government of India has appointed Shallinder Singh as the Director (Personnel) of THDC India Limited, a prestigious Mini Ratna, Schedule ‘A’ Public Sector Undertaking. Prior to this appointment, Singh held the position of Chief General Manager (HR) and Head of the HR Department at the Corporate Office in Shimla, SJVN.

Singh’s selection was made by the Public Enterprise Selection Board, under the Department of Personnel and Training, Government of India.

Shallinder Singh received his education at St. Edward School in Shimla. He further pursued his academic journey, obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in English (Honors) from Govt. College, Shimla, followed by an MBA from Himachal Pradesh University in 1989.

With his career kickstarting in 1992 as part of the inaugural batch of Executive Trainees at SJVN, Singh has accumulated a wealth of experience across various domains of Human Resources. Notably, he has served as the Head of HR for two flagship Hydro Power Stations, namely the 1500 MW NJHPS and the 412 MW RHPS, in addition to his pivotal role at the Corporate Office.

Singh’s contributions to the growth and success of the company have earned him accolades and recognition. He was honoured with the ‘SJVN Star Award 2019’ and the prestigious ‘Award of Honour 2022’ in appreciation of his exceptional dedication and achievements.