Applications invited for Certification in Data Science and Machine Learning and Training Program in Machine Learning, IoT-based Automation and Robotics

On-Campus and Online Learning Options; Free of Cost for Himachal Pradesh Youth; IIT Mandi Offering Placement Opportunity

Mandi – The Indian Institute of Technology Mandi’s Centre for Continuing Education (CCE), in collaboration with the National Skills Development Corporation (NSDC) and Himachal Pradesh Kaushal Vikas Nigam (HPKVN), is starting short-term certificate programs to empower the youth of Himachal Pradesh.

These programs, scheduled to commence at the end of June 2023, offer an opportunity for aspiring professionals to enhance their skills and knowledge in cutting-edge domains such as Data Science, Machine Learning, IoT-based Automation and Robotics. With a focus on practical learning and industry-relevant curriculum, these programs aim to equip the youth with the necessary expertise to thrive in today’s rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Data Science and Machine Learning Program

One of the flagship programs being offered is the Certification in Data Science and Machine Learning. This six-month program is open to STEM graduates, working professionals, and final-semester students. It covers various aspects of data science and machine learning, including mathematical and statistical foundations, computing and data science, data processing and modelling, as well as data analytics tools such as Tableau, PowerBI, and Excel. Successful completion of the certification program will open doors to placements and internships. Additionally, students have the unique opportunity for a week-long campus immersion at IIT Mandi.

Apply for: Data Science and Machine Learning Program

Training Program in Machine Learning, IoT-based Automation, and Robotics

In collaboration with HPKVN, IIT Mandi offers customized and flexible one/two-month training programs in Machine Learning, IoT-based Automation, and Robotics. These courses are open to Engineering, BCA, MCA, ITI, Polytechnic, teachers, trainers, and working professionals. The training programs aim to enhance the job prospects of candidates with IT education backgrounds or working experience in IT-related fields. Participants will undergo advanced-level industry-relevant courses, focusing on their specialization and area of interest. Modules related to improving coaching and training skills will also be included.

Registration for both the Data Science and Machine Learning Program and the Training Program in Machine Learning, IoT-based Automation, and Robotics is currently open. The last date to apply for the Data Science and Machine Learning Program is June 10, 2023, while the last date for the Training Program is June 15, 2023.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply and seize this unique chance to enhance their careers in the rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Prof. Tushar Jain, Head of the Centre for Continuing Education (CCE) at IIT Mandi, expressed his optimism about the potential outcomes of these programs. He stated, “CCE, IIT Mandi is offering new-age courses sponsored by HPKVN, specifically designed for the youth of Himachal Pradesh. These courses provide an opportunity for the youth to enhance their skills and knowledge in domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, and Industrial Automation.”

These programs aim to equip the youth of Himachal Pradesh with the latest skills and knowledge in emerging domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Internet of Things (IoT), Robotics, and Industrial Automation. The courses are designed to enhance employability prospects and make the candidates job-ready.

Students have the option to attend the courses on campus or join online, allowing for greater flexibility and convenience. This ensures that candidates who are unable to attend in person can still benefit from the programs.

Moreover, these programs are free of cost for the youth of Himachal Pradesh. Tuition fees are waived off and the institute providing free boarding, lodging, and food for the duration of the program. This removes financial barriers and ensures that deserving candidates can participate without constraints.

IIT Mandi has also promised placement opportunities for all candidates who successfully complete the courses.