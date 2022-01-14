Shimla: Avid Mountaineer Avinash Negi has been appointed the new director of the Atal Bihari Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali.

Negi, hails from the Kinnaur district of the state, had climbed more than six peaks above 21,000 feet within the country and abroad. He had also led a team of 15 members to Mt. Everest peak, which is itself a world record since for the first time all team members of a single registered team successfully made it to the top of the World’s highest mountain.

Avinash is also a certified paragliding pilot and a qualified skier. He is a decorated officer of the force, awarded with the Director General’s commendation roll and disks. He was also a part of a rescue team during the catastrophic Kedarnath floods.

Negi’s efforts in the “Clean Himalayas and Save Glacier Campaign” was widely recognized. His team had successfully brought seven tons of waste from the world’s highest peak.