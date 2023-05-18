Nauni’s Institutional Development Plan (IDP) has emerged as a top performer among agricultural universities during the annual review workshop of the National Agriculture Higher Education Project (NAHEP). The workshop, held at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology in Srinagar, assessed the progress of 22 IDP projects implemented across various State Agriculture and Central Agriculture Universities nationwide.

Under the leadership of Dr RC Agarwal, DDG (Education) and National Director of NAHEP, a review committee consisting of five expert members, including former Vice-Chancellors of renowned universities, scrutinized the technical and financial advancements of the IDP initiatives. Complemented by national coordinators responsible for Project Monitoring, Finance, and Audit, the high-power review committee ensured a comprehensive evaluation of the projects.

Present at the workshop were Dr Manish Kumar, Dean of the College of Horticulture, and Dr KK Raina, Principal Investigator of the IDP, who showcased the highly acclaimed technical report. The committee lauded the successful execution of Nauni’s IDP project, recognizing it as one of the top-performing universities. Notably, this prestigious distinction was shared with three other esteemed institutions: SKUAST-Srinagar, GB Pant University of Agriculture and Technology in Pantanagar, and Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Chennai.

The IDP project aims to enhance the quality of undergraduate education, and Nauni has demonstrated exceptional achievements in this regard. As part of the project, students from Nauni have been granted invaluable opportunities for overseas exposure, with 32 students benefiting from educational experiences at the Asian Institute of Technology in Bangkok, and another batch of 10 students exploring Western Sydney University in Australia. Furthermore, the IDP project has facilitated international training programs for 27 faculty members, who have visited countries such as the UK, Germany, Australia, France, Israel, and South Korea for 2-6 weeks of specialized training.

In addition to the international initiatives, Nauni has also made remarkable strides in improving the overall learning environment for students. The introduction of smart and virtual classrooms, a language lab, an open-air theatre, an alumni engagement center, e-carts, laundry facilities, and solar lights have contributed to creating a conducive and enriching educational atmosphere. Moreover, the university has organized comprehensive training programs focusing on soft skills and personality development, aiming to equip students with multifaceted competencies.

Prof. Rajeshwar Singh Chandel congratulated the Nauni IDP team for their outstanding achievement. He emphasized the importance of concerted efforts in achieving all designated goals and objectives, highlighting the significance of timely accomplishments in bringing further honour and glory to the university.