Shimla: The State Election Commission has announced the dates of the Shimla Municipal Corporation elections on Monday evening. With the announcement of elections, the model code of conduct has also come into force in the state capital.

As per the notification issued by the Election Commission, Shimla MC elections would be held on May 2, while the counting of votes will take place on May 4.

The state election commission would release the final voter list on 6th April. The process of municipal elections will begin in the capital from April 13. The process of filling out nomination papers will also start on April 13.

The Candidates would be able to file nominations till 18 April and candidates will be able to withdraw their names on April 21. The final list of candidates along with the party symbol will also be released on the same day in the evening.