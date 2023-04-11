Congress declares Surender Chauhan from Chhota Shimla, Sheenam Kataria from Bannimor

Shimla: The Congress party has announced its first list of candidates for the upcoming Shimla Municipal Corporation Elections. The party has finalized its candidates for seven wards of the Corporation. In the presence of Pradesh Congress Committee President Pratibha Singh, Industries Minister Harshvardhan Chauhan released the list and stated that the party will soon announce the candidates for all 34 wards.

According to the first list, Uma Kaushal from Tutikandi Ward, Umang Banga from Lower Bazaar Ward, Sheenam Kataria from Bannimor Ward, Narendra Thakur from Bhatakuffer Ward, Surender Chauhan from Chhota Shimla Ward, Kusum Lata from New Shimla Ward, and Deepak Rohal from Patyog Ward have been nominated as Congress candidates.

Harshvardhan Chauhan emphasized that the Congress party will campaign on its achievements in the government and will field candidates who have the potential to win the elections.

He further added that the party is focused on nominating the best candidates who can effectively represent the people of Shimla and deliver on their promises. The Shimla Municipal Corporation Elections are expected to be closely contested, and the announcement of the Congress party’s candidates has set the stage for a thrilling electoral battle.