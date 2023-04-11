Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced plans to build a heliport at Jaskot in the Hamirpur district, as part of the state government’s efforts to improve air connectivity and accessibility for tourists. The heliport will be able to accommodate three helicopters at a time, and the land for the project has already been identified.

Pawan Hans Company will be providing consultancy for the project, and the state government has assured that additional land will be arranged if needed. The construction of heliports at all district headquarters in the state is a priority for the government, as it seeks to create employment and self-employment opportunities for young people while strengthening the tourism sector.

S.P. Chauhan, DGM of Pawan Hans Company, has assured the Chief Minister that the Obstacle Limitation Report will be prepared within 15 days, and a team of pilots will visit the site soon. The Detailed Project Report for the construction of the heliport is expected to be finalized by the end of April, and work on the project will commence soon after.

The new heliport is expected to attract more tourists to the state, strengthening its economy and creating new opportunities for young people. The government’s focus on improving air connectivity and accessibility is expected to benefit the tourism sector, one of the state’s key industries.