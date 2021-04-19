Shimla Municipal Corporation on Monday has decided to set up as many as 20 charging stations in the town for electric vehicles. These charging stations will provide charging facilities to electric buses, taxis and other private electric vehicles.

These stations will be built in Longwood, The Lift, Snow View Parking on Circular Road, Jakhu Rain Basera, Kaithu, Chaura Maidan, Dhingra Estate, Metropole car parking, SPM Sanjauli, Chakkar, Kachi Ghatti, SDA Complex Kasumpti, Summerhill, Annadale, Khalini, below IGMC, Sector 1, Sector 3 and Fauji Dhaba New Shimla.

The decision was taking during the Finance Contract and Planning Committee meeting held on Monday under the chairmanship of Mayor Satya Kaundal.

Shimla MC, during the meeting has also decided to provide ambulance road facilities in Totu and Shanti Vihar wards. The Corporation has approved the proposal to construct an ambulance road from Tutu railway tunnel to Panwar Niwas at the cost of Rs 23.22 lakhs. In Shanti Vihar, approval to construct an ambulance road from Chitranta Bawdi to Frood village at the cost of Rs 26.56 lakhs has also been granted.

The Corporation has also decided to construct a metal road from RM Sharma House to Ghoda Chowki in Kachi Ghatti at the cost of Rs 15 lakhs.

Under smart city, new street lights will be installed in all wards at the cost of Rs 18 lakhs and the Corporation will also install around 500 lights in the town through Energy Efficiency Services Limited (ESSL).

Shimla MC has also approved giving additional money for the construction of Dhingudhar parking. Earlier, Rs 1.19 crore was to be spent on building this parking, but now due to a retaining wall, it will cost around Rs 1.50 crore. It has been decided to give additional budget for the construction of the Ajivika Bhawan near the Lift. This project of Rs 5.20 crores will now cost 6.48 crores which will be given from Municipal Corporation, Amrut, Challenge Fund and Smart City Fund.