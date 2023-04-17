The Public Works Department (PWD) Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Vikramaditya Singh, met with the Secretary of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Alka Upadhyay, to discuss the inclusion of additional roads in the Bharatmala Pariyojna project.

Singh demanded the inclusion of nine roads covering 1,254 kilometres, including a 90-kilometre stretch that would cover popular tourist circuits such as Jawalamukhi, Rock cut temple Masrur, Pong Dam, and Haripur Guler. The inclusion of these roads will promote tourism and strengthen road connectivity in the state.

The list of roads also includes the 271-kilometre Draman-Sihunta-Chowari-Jot-Chamba-Koti-Tissa-Killar road, which will connect National Highway 154 at Dramman, providing all-weather connectivity to remote areas such as Pangi and linking Tandi to Sansari Nallah bordering Jammu and Kashmir.

The 108-kilometre Chaila-Sainj-Oachghat-Sarahan road is essential for the logistics of apple growing belts, while the 260-kilometre road originating from Dhalli in Shimla to Tattapani-Chailchowk-Janjehli-Chhatri-Ranabag-Nagan to Ner Chowk and Dadour will provide alternate connectivity from Shimla to Mandi and Kullu.

Singh stressed the importance of improving road infrastructure in the state, citing the inclusion of these roads in the Bharatmala project as a step towards achieving that goal. Additionally, he requested the up-gradation of the Tikkar-Jarol Gahan-Nankhadi-Khamadi road and discussed the progress of various other roads in the state.

The Bharatmala Pariyojana project, initiated by the government, aims to improve the country’s road infrastructure by constructing and upgrading over 83,000 km of roads with an investment of Rs. 5.35 lakh crore. The inclusion of these scenic roads in the project will further enhance tourism in Himachal Pradesh and provide better connectivity to remote areas.