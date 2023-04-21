The Himachal Pradesh government has sought assistance and innovation sharing from Austria and Switzerland for building ropeways in the state. A delegation led by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri is currently on a seven-day visit to the two countries to attend the INTERALPINE show and study ropeway transportation in the Alpine region of Europe.

The delegation visited INTERALPINE in Innsbruck, where the world’s top manufacturers of ropeways, avalanche control equipment, snow grooming machines, and more exhibited their latest technology and innovation in these fields. The exhibitors presented their latest products, services, and innovations in cable car technology, snow-making systems, piste and rescue equipment, vehicles, and machines for alpine use, as well as safety and communication systems.

Since the geographic and climatic conditions of Himachal Pradesh are similar to that of the Alpine regions of Europe, the adaptability of similar modern techniques for the hilly state can be a game-changer. The delegation also studied the Electric Cable Articulated City Bus network technology, which is being run efficiently and successfully in Budapest and Bratislava.

The delegation also met with top company CEOs of various ropeway companies and discussed the initiatives being taken by the state government to adopt green and clean engine technology in a big way. The CEO of Everice, a world leader in ice skating/hockey, also met the Indian delegation and was apprised of the government’s latest proposals to set up ice skating rinks in the state.