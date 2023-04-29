In a significant move that will benefit thousands of building and plot owners in Himachal Pradesh, the Law Department has approved the increase in the height of the attic of buildings from 2.70 to 3.05 metres. The notification for the same will be issued by the Town and Country Planning Department.

As per the new rules, the Town and Entry Planning Department (TCP) will charge fees according to the square meter for making the attic of the buildings residential. However, the fees will be kept to a minimum to ensure that building owners do not face a significant financial burden.

This decision will benefit over 40,000 building and plot owners in the state, as many buildings in Himachal are currently only two storeys tall. With the increase in the height of the attic, these buildings will now have the opportunity to add a third floor.

Many building owners have already made their attics residential but without proper regularization. With the new rules, building owners will be able to regularize these attics, allowing them to obtain electricity and water connections.

Speaking on the decision, Principal Secretary of the Town and Country Planning Department, Devesh Kumar, said that a notification regarding the increase in the height of the attic will be issued soon.