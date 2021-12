Nauni/Solan: Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar Horticulture and Forestry University, Nauni hosted the 11th Convocation ceremony on Tuesday. 75 scholars were awarded PhDs, while 11 got gold medals and 261 students were awarded merit certificates.

Total 665 students’ (283 boys and 382 girls) obtained degrees in B.Sc. Horticulture and B.Sc. Forestry, B.Tech Biotechnology, MBA/ABM, M.Sc. Horticulture and B.Sc. Forestry and Ph.D. 21 foreign students were among the degree recipients.