Shimla: In India, a university can change its name by following a specific process set by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The UGC is the regulatory body for higher education in the country.

First, the university’s governing body will have to pass a resolution to change the name of the institution.

The university will need to seek approval from the UGC by submitting an application along with the resolution passed by the governing body.

The application should also include a justification for the name change and a copy of the new proposed name.

Approval from State Government

Once the UGC approves the name change, the university must seek approval from the state government where it is located. The University will require to submit an application along with the UGC approval letter and the resolution passed by the governing body with the state government.

After the state government approves the name change, the university must notify all relevant authorities, such as the University Grants Commission (UGC), All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), and other regulatory bodies.

Finally, the university will need to update all records and documents, including the website, academic records, certificates, and other official documents, to reflect the new name.