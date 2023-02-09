Parwanoo: Himachal Pradesh State Excise and Taxation Department has raided the Adani Wilmar warehouse in Parwanoo in Solan district.

The team of the South Enforcement Zone of the Excise Department reached the store on Wednesday late at night. As per the information excise department has also taken its record in its custody.

The excise department termed it a routine inspection.

Adani Wilmar is a 50:50 joint venture between business conglomerate Adani Group and Singapore-based Wilmar.