Shimla: Recognising the contribution to the development of the Water, Power and RE Sectors, the Central Board of Irrigation & Power (CBIP) has selected SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma for CBIP Individual Award.

The CBIP Award will be presented by Union Minister of Power and New & RE, R.K Singh on the occasion of CBIP Day on 3rd March 20223 in New Delhi.

The award honours the outstanding contributions of the professionals, organizations and stakeholders in promoting excellence in Water, Power and Renewable Energy sectors.

Under the leadership of Nand Lal Sharma, SJVN has emerged as a major public sector power entity in the Indian power scenario. Sharma’s leadership has led the company to its new orbit of achieving a Shared Vision of 5000 MW by 2023-24, 25,000 MW by 2030 and 50,000 by 2040. Currently, the project portfolio of SJVN is around 46,879 MW.

Nand Lal Sharma has played a pivotal role in the expansion and diversification of the Hydro, Thermal, Solar and Wind Energy sectors, Power Transmission and in obtaining a Category-I Trading License for interstate trading of electricity across the country. With the efforts of Sharma, long-awaited hydro projects of SJVN viz. 210 MW Luhri Stage-I, 66 MW Dhaulasidh and 382 MW Sunni Dam Hydro Electric Project have been brought into the construction stage.

The persistent efforts of Nand Lal Sharma in advocating the One Basin-One Developer concept for optimum utilization of resources and reduction of generation costs have resulted in the allocation of seven hydro projects of 1415 MW in Chenab basin by the Government of Himachal Pradesh and three hydro projects of 2059 MW on Arun River Basin in Nepal. SJVN has also been identified by the Ministry of Power for the development of five hydro projects totalling 5097 MW in the Dibang basin in Arunachal Pradesh.

As envisaged by Nand Lal Sharma, SJVN has re-engineered its Business Model in sync with the commitment of the Government of India of 50 per cent energy from non-fossil fuel-based energy resources by 2030. As on date, SJVN has a solar and wind portfolio of 17.42 GW. SJVN is actively contributing to the growth of the power sector and nation-building.