In a significant development, technical institutions in Himachal Pradesh are gearing up to offer a range of innovative courses to stay at the forefront of technological advancements. The Bachelor of Technology (B.Tech.) program in Computer Science and Engineering, specializing in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, has received approval from the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and HPTU at the Government Hydro Engineering College Bilaspur. Additionally, the Government Polytechnic institutions in Rohru and Chamba have also obtained approval from the AICTE and HP Takniki Shiksha Board Dharamshala to provide specialized courses in Computer Engineering and Internet of Things, and Mechatronics Engineering, respectively.

Aligned with the dynamic needs of industries, 17 Industrial Training Institutes (ITI) will play a crucial role in offering these new courses. Programs such as Mechanic Electric Vehicle, Technician Mechatronics, Fibre to Home Technician, Solar Technician (Electric), Internet of Things Technician, and Maintenance Mechanic (Chemical Plant) will be introduced. These courses cover a wide spectrum of technological sectors, providing students with opportunities to develop specialized skills.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the introduction of new age courses in various technical institutions across the state starting from August 2023. At a recent review meeting, the Chief Minister underscored the importance of adapting to evolving industry demands.

Emphasizing the significance of practical training, Chief Minister Sukhu has called for collaboration with leading companies to offer students real-world exposure. This strategic partnership between academia and industry aims to bridge the gap and equip students with the necessary skills to excel in their careers.