New Delhi: North India’s first Nuclear Plant is coming up in Haryana in the town of Gorakhpur of Fatehabad, about 150 km north of the national capital, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday.

Dr Jitendra Singh informed that the Gorakhpur Haryana Anu Vidyut Pariyojana has two units of 700 MWe capacity each of Pressurised Heavy Water Reactor indigenous design is under implementation. To date, an amount of ₹4,906 Crore has been spent out of the total allocated funds of ₹20,594 Crore.

Union Minister said during PM Modi’s tenure, one of the major achievements would be the installation of Atomic Energy plants in other parts of the country which were earlier confined mostly to the South Indian States like Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh or in the west in Maharashtra.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that this is keeping in line with the priority to increase India’s nuclear capacity. He added that a bulk approval of the installation of 10 nuclear reactors has been given a nod by the Modi Government.