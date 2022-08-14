Shimla: Noted Agri scientist and Vice-Chancellor of Dr. Yashwant Singh Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni Professor Rajeshwar Singh Chandel has advised apple growers to adopt natural farming.

Prof. Chandel, in a one-day Kisan Mela on Natural farming in Apple on Saturday organized by Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) Shimla, claimed that the practices of natural farming reduce the cost of cultivation of apples.

“Natural farming not only helps to improve the quality of produce but also helps in the conservation of the environment by improving soil health and reduction in water usage for agriculture,” Prof Chandel further added.

Lauding the role of women in agriculture, Professor Chandel said that the new farming system can only achieve its full potential when women take the leading role in its implementation.

Speaking on the importance of local seeds and benefits, Professor Chandel urged the farmers to preserve their local seeds and crops whose cultivation has drastically come down in the past decades. He advised the self-help groups to help in increasing the production of millets in the region.

Dr. Ram Krishan Sharma, Project Director ATMA Shimla briefed the activities undertaken under natural farming in the Shimla district. Dr. NS Kaith, Principal Scientist and Incharge KVK Shimla apprised the scope of natural farming in apples and how this could be used to increase farm incomes.