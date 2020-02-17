State grows by 7.3 per cent, Himachal per capita increases to Rs. 1,76,968

Shimla: The State Planning Board has approved Rs. 7900 crore annual plan for year 2020-21, which is Rs.800 crore more than 2019-20 with about 11 percent increase.

The social services sector has been accorded priority by allocating Rs. 3487.24 crore, which was 44.14 percent of the total annual plan. Transport and communication sector has been allocated Rs. 1394.89 crore, whereas agriculture and allied activities had been allotted Rs. 974.29 crore. Similarly, irrigation and flood control has been proposed Rs. 508.05 crore, while Rs. 499.05 crore has been earmarked for energy sector.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said the state has made remarkable progress in various spheres, but still a lot more could be achieved. He expressed concern over the gap between the male and female literacy rate. He said that efforts should be made to reduce this gap as this would help in women empowerment.

Jai Ram Thakur said the life expectancy rate of state was better than the national average. He said the low productivity rate was also an area of concern. He said that the per capita income of state was better that the national average and most of other states, which was Rs. 1,76,968 in 2018-19 and had shown increase of 10.12 per cent from 2017-18.

Vice Chairman, State Planning Board Ramesh Dhawala claimed that the state economy has achieved a growth rate of 7.3 per cent in the financial year 2018-19.