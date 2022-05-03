Shimla: Retired Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer from Himachal Pradesh Tarun Kapoor has been appointed as the Advisor to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

This is the first time, that a Himachal Pradesh cadre IAS will hold such a position in PMO.

The 1987-batch IAS has been appointed for the next two years from the date of joining and will have the rank and scale of Secretary, Government of India.

A notification regarding this order has been issued on Monday by the Government of India.

Born in 1961, Kapoor first served as Assistant Commissioner from September 1, 1989, till September 1, 1990.

He has also rendered his services as Additional Chief Secretary to the government of Himachal Pradesh overseeing various departments like Forests, Power, Excise and Food and Civil Supplies.

He has also served as Deputy Commissioner of Chamba and Shimla. He was also appointed as Vice Chairman of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA).

From April 30, 2020, to November 30, 2021, he served as Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas in New Delhi after which he retired.